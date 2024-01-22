Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) standing at $62.96, reflecting a -0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The the stock of brewer has fallen by 2.31% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Anheuser-Busch Inbev will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.80, marking a 18.37% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.34 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.53% lower. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Anheuser-Busch Inbev's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.32 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BUD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BUD in the coming trading sessions

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

