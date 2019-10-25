Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Symbol: BUD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.08, changing hands as low as $81.96 per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are currently trading down about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUD's low point in its 52 week range is $64.545 per share, with $102.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.31.

