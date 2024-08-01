Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) reported revenue of $15.33 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Volume in Hectoliters - North America : 22,369 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22,716.16 KhL.

: 22,369 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22,716.16 KhL. Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America : 38,381 KhL versus 38,302.86 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 38,381 KhL versus 38,302.86 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Volume in Hectoliters - South America : 35,969 KhL versus 36,907.89 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 35,969 KhL versus 36,907.89 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume : 146,302 KhL compared to the 146,705.6 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 146,302 KhL compared to the 146,705.6 KhL average estimate based on four analysts. Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific : 25,399 KhL compared to the 25,584.78 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 25,399 KhL compared to the 25,584.78 KhL average estimate based on four analysts. Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA : 23,852 KhL versus 23,114.11 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 23,852 KhL versus 23,114.11 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- South America : $2.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion.

: $2.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion. Revenue- Middle Americas : $4.52 billion versus $4.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.52 billion versus $4.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- North America : $3.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.87 billion.

: $3.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.87 billion. Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.75 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.75 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Europe : $2.30 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.30 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies : $112 million versus $127.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.