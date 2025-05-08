Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) reported $13.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.85 billion, representing a surprise of -1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America : 35,081 KhL compared to the 35,003.87 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 35,081 KhL compared to the 35,003.87 KhL average estimate based on four analysts. Volume in Hectoliters - South America : 40,891 KhL versus 38,980.93 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 40,891 KhL versus 38,980.93 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA : 20,752 KhL compared to the 21,367.04 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20,752 KhL compared to the 21,367.04 KhL average estimate based on four analysts. AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume : 136,268 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135,732.7 KhL.

: 136,268 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135,732.7 KhL. Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific : 19,648 KhL versus 20,031.95 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19,648 KhL versus 20,031.95 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Volume in Hectoliters - North America : 19,842 KhL compared to the 20,291.13 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19,842 KhL compared to the 20,291.13 KhL average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- North America : $3.36 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $3.36 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenue- Middle Americas : $3.78 billion versus $3.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $3.78 billion versus $3.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Revenue- South America : $2.98 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.

: $2.98 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change. Revenue-EMEA : $1.97 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.97 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.45 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year.

: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year. Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies: $86 million versus $107.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.1% change.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.