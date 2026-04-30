Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $14.67 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Anheuser-Busch Inbev metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies' should arrive at $106.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +24% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Middle Americas' will reach $4.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- North America' reaching $3.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- EMEA' of $2.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America' will reach 35966 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35081 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume in Hectoliters - South America' will likely reach 39021 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40891 thousands of hectoliters.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA' at 21411 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20752 thousands of hectoliters.

Analysts forecast 'AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume' to reach 135028 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136268 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies' stands at 67 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume in Hectoliters - North America' should come in at 19483 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19842 thousands of hectoliters.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific' will reach 19079 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19648 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have experienced a change of +2.9% in the past month compared to the +12.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BUD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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