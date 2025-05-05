Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.85 billion, exhibiting a decline of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Anheuser-Busch Inbev metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- South America' at $2.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Middle Americas' will reach $3.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- North America' should arrive at $3.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies' will reach $107.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America' should come in at 35,003.87 KhL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35,690 KhL in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Volume in Hectoliters - South America' to come in at 38,980.93 KhL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40,347 KhL.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific' will likely reach 20,031.95 KhL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21,045 KhL in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume in Hectoliters - North America' will reach 20,291.13 KhL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,353 KhL.

Analysts forecast 'Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies' to reach 76.99 KhL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 70 KhL in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BUD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

