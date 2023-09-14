Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) closed the most recent trading day at $56.85, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the brewer had gained 1.76% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Anheuser-Busch Inbev as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch Inbev to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.09 billion, up 6.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $60.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.61% and +5.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Anheuser-Busch Inbev currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Anheuser-Busch Inbev's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.17, which means Anheuser-Busch Inbev is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BUD's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BUD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

