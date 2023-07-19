Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) closed the most recent trading day at $58.43, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the brewer had gained 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.49 billion, up 4.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $61.62 billion, which would represent changes of -2.18% and +6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.96.

We can also see that BUD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BUD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

