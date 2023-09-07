Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) closed at $56.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the brewer had lost 0.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Anheuser-Busch Inbev as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.09 billion, up 6.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $61.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.67% and +6.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. Anheuser-Busch Inbev currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Anheuser-Busch Inbev has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.32 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.44.

Meanwhile, BUD's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

