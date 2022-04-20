Anheuser-Busch InBev Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BUD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Symbol: BUD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.65, changing hands as high as $61.99 per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUD's low point in its 52 week range is $52.65 per share, with $79.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.