Anheuser-Busch InBev and Anadolu Efes Restructure Business Interests

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and Anadolu Efes have agreed on a significant transaction involving their Russian and Ukraine business interests. Anadolu Efes will acquire ABI’s stake in the Russian operations, while ABI will take over Anadolu Efes’s interest in the Ukraine business, pending regulatory approvals. This move highlights the companies’ strategic adjustments amid changing geopolitical landscapes.

