Anheuser-Busch, Distilleries Offer Hand Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Breweries Anheuser-Busch, Diageo and certain distilleries across the world are producing and donating hand sanitizer to help fight the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, US-based Anheuser-Busch said, "We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees - this time is no different. That's why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States."

Anheuser-Busch's hand sanitizer will be packaged in 8-ounce bottles, and the containers bear logos and design motifs similar to that of its beer brands.

The company said it would consult with the American Red Cross and other nonprofit partners to find out the needy places for its sanitizer.

As per the packaging, Anheuser-Busch's sanitizer will consist of a non-sterile 80% alcohol antiseptic solution, higher than the recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC of a minimum 60% alcohol-based sanitizer to fight the virus effectively.

In early March, Anheuser-Busch, at the request of the American Red Cross, had delivered more than 150,000 cans of emergency drinking water to support tornado relief efforts in Tennessee.

British brewery Diageo has pledged to donate required alcohol to make more than eight million 250ml bottles of hand sanitizer for healthcare workers.

More US companies are now producing hand sanitizer following the announcement by the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau on March 18 that those with permits to distill spirits can immediately begin production of hand sanitizer or distilled spirits or ethanol for use in hand sanitizer.

Austin, Texas-based Tito's Vodka said it will produce and donate at least 24 tons of actual hand sanitizer. In early March, Tito's had told its customers not to use their vodka as substitute for hand sanitizer for protection against coronavirus as it contains only 40% alcohol.

Various distilleries including Greenhook Ginsmiths, New York Distilling Co., and Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. are also making hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus.

