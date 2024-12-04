Angus Gold Reports Promising Drilling Results

Angus Gold (TSE:GUS) has released an update.

Angus Gold has reported encouraging results from its infill drilling at the BIF Gold Zone, confirming a thick and continuous mineralization system at its Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The drilling extended the strike length to 1,050 metres, with notable gold intersections. The company achieved its exploration goals for 2024 and plans an aggressive 2025 program targeting high-grade discoveries.

