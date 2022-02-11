Angry Birds maker Rovio's fourth-quarter profit jumps

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finnish game maker Rovio ROVIO.HE, best known for its Angry Birds franchise, on Friday reported a rise in its fourth-quarter operating profit, boosted by growth from its top three games.

Rovio reported underlying operating profit of 13.1 million euros ($14.90 million) for the October-December quarter, up around 75% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8793 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

