Angry Birds maker Rovio says talks with Playtika have ended

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Rovio ROVIO.HE said on Wednesday it had ended preliminary discussions with Playtika PLTK.O which sweetened a bid for the Finnish game maker in January.

Rovio said in a statement it was in preliminary non-binding talks with other parties as part of an ongoing strategic review.

