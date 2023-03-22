Angry Birds maker Rovio says talks with Playtika have ended

Credit: REUTERS/Anne Kauranen

March 22, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Rovio ROVIO.HE said on Wednesday it had ended preliminary discussions with Playtika PLTK.O which sweetened a bid for the Finnish game maker in January.

Rovio said in a statement it was in preliminary non-binding talks with other parties as part of an ongoing strategic review.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.