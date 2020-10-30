Angry Birds maker Rovio reports profit jump

Rovio Entertainment, maker of the 10-year-old "Angry Birds" mobile game series, on Friday reported a 138% jump in third-quarter adjusted operating profit, helped by lower marketing costs and stable games revenue.

The Finnish company, which listed its shares in 2017, said its profit rose to 12.8 million euros ($15.1 million) from 5.4 million a year earlier, while revenue fell 9.2% to 67.9 million euros due to lower brand licensing revenue.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

