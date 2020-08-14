Angry Birds maker Rovio reports profit jump

HELSINKI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment ROVIO.HE, maker of the 10-year-old "Angry Birds" mobile game series, on Friday reported a 160% jump in second-quarter adjusted operating profit, helped by increased player engagement.

Its profit rose to 13.8 million euros from 5.3 million while revenue fell 3.6% to 69.2 million euros due to lower movie revenue, said the Finnish company, which listed its shares in 2017.

($1 = 0.8463 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

