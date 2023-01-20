Angry Birds maker Rovio contemplating sweetened offer from Playtika

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Game maker Rovio ROVIO.HE said on Friday its board was evaluating a sweetened bid for the company received a day earlier from Playtika PLTK.O and had not yet determined whether or how to proceed with it.

Finland's Rovio, the producer of Angry Birds, said in a statement it was currently not engaged in any negotiations with Playtika.

