Angry Birds creator Rovio swings to Q4 profit, raises dividend

HELSINKI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment ROVIO.HE, the maker of the "Angry Birds" games franchise, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss and said on Friday it would raise its full-year dividend by a third to 0.12 euros per share.

The Finnish company's operating profit stood at 2.9 million euros ($3.5 million) for the October-December quarter, up from a loss of 0.1 million euros in the same period last year but down from a 12.8 million euro profit in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.8262 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

