Angry Birds creator Rovio swings to Q4 profit, raises dividend

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the "Angry Birds" games franchise, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss and said on Friday it would raise its full-year dividend by a third to 0.12 euros per share.

HELSINKI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment ROVIO.HE, the maker of the "Angry Birds" games franchise, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss and said on Friday it would raise its full-year dividend by a third to 0.12 euros per share.

The Finnish company's operating profit stood at 2.9 million euros ($3.5 million) for the October-December quarter, up from a loss of 0.1 million euros in the same period last year but down from a 12.8 million euro profit in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.8262 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More