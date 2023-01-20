"Angry Birds" buyout may have more levels to beat

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Remember “Angry Birds”? Finland-listed Rovio Entertainment has used the round-headed creatures to create a long series of mobile games, two films, plush toys and more. Now the company is the target of a takeover offer from larger U.S.-listed rival Playtika. The saga may have more levels to go.

Playtika, which makes games such as “Pirate Kings”, suddenly offered on Thursday to buy Rovio for 683 million euros, or 9.05 euros a share, a 60% premium to Rovio’s closing share price that day. That trumps its previous 8.50 euro a share November bid. Taking into account Rovio’s roughly 186 million euros of net cash, the improved bid values the group’s enterprise at 1.5 times its expected 2023 sales. That’s just above an average 1.3 times sales multiple for European rivals Stillfront and MTG.

There’s an argument for offering more. Gaming giants are looking to bulk up in the fast-growing mobile space: Take-Two Interactive Software last year bought “FarmVille” maker Zynga for $13 billion. Meanwhile, privacy changes on Apple’s iPhone have made it more difficult to target specific users with ads for new games. That makes strong long-time brands like “Angry Birds” more attractive.

Investors aren’t quite convinced, though. Rovio’s share price was hovering around 7.50 euros on Friday morning, or 20% below Playtika’s bid. That’s probably because Rovio’s board, which said it learnt about the offer “nearly simultaneously” with its public release, sounded unimpressed. It curtly announced that it would evaluate the proposal. With revenue roughly flat since 2017, Rovio is ripe for a turnaround. That may entice other, more friendly predators. (By Oliver Taslic)

