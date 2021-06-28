Angola's Sonangol awards fuels tender to Vitol, Totsa

Adds details on bidding companies, previous fuel supply

LAGOS, June 28 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol awarded a tender for the one-year supply of fuels to trading houses Vitol and Totsa, it said on Monday.

Vitol will supply the West African nation with gasoline, while Totsa will supply diesel, the statement said. The company issued the tender in April.

Sonangol said it had received proposals from nine companies, including BP, Trafigura, Vitol, Gunvor, Idemitsu, Mercuria, Totsa, GALP and Gemcorp. It had pre-qualified a total of 27 companies.

Totsa, the trading arm of oil major Total, and Geneva-based commodities trader Trafigura had been supplying Angola with fuel since winning the last tender in 2019, but other oil traders have fought for a share of the lucrative contracts.

Trafigura had an effective monopoly on fuel supply to Angola for years, but the country began diversifying suppliers to cut costs after President Joao Lourenco took power in 2017.

