Angola's Sonangol awards fuels tender to Vitol, Totsa

LAGOS, June 28 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol awarded a tender for the one-year supply of fuels to trading houses Vitol and Totsa, it said on Monday.

Vitol will supply the West African nation with gasoline, while Totsa will supply diesel, the statement said. The company issued the tender in April.

(Reporting by Libby George, editing by Louise Heavens)

