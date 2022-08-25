Angola's ruling party leads with 86% of votes counted - electoral commission

LUANDA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Provisional results in Angola's national election based on over 86% of votes counted showed that the ruling MPLA party leading the opposition, the country's National Electoral Commission (CNE) said on Thursday.

The CNE said the MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, had obtained 52.08% of the votes, with main opposition party UNITA on 42.98%.

(Reporting by Catarine Demony; writing by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.