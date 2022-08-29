World Markets

Angola's president, MPLA party declared winner of election

Catarina Demony Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Angola's electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

The election commission gave the ex-Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17% majority after all votes were counted while its longtime opponent, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, got 43.95%, its best result ever.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet)

