Angola's president, MPLA party declared winner of election

LISBON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Angola's electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

The election commission gave the ex-Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17% majority after all votes were counted while its longtime opponent, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, got 43.95%, its best result ever.

