World Markets

Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation at home, will offload her controlling stake in Portuguese engineering firm Efacec, the company said on Friday - her second such move this week.

