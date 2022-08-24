Angola's first provisional results show MPLA wins election

LUANDA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Provisional results from vote counting in Angola's general election indicate the ruling party MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, holds a strong lead over the main opposition party, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) said on Thursday.

With 33% of the votes counted, CNE said the first provisional results showed the MPLA, led since 2017 by President Joao Lourenço, who is seeking a second five-year term, garnered 60.65% of the vote, and UNITA got 33.85%.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony in Luanda; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

