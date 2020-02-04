Angola's Endiama expects diamond output to top 10 mln carats in 2020

CAPE TOWN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Angola's state-owned diamond firm, Endiama, expects to increase production to 10.3 million carats this year, from 9.12 million carats in 2019, the company said in a presentation released at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town on Tuesday. It said it expected revenues from diamond sales to rise to $1.65 billion in 2020, from $1.26 billion last year. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;)) Keywords: MINING INDABA/ENDIAMA

