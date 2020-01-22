Angola's Dos Santos named as suspect over alleged fraud at oil firm - Lusa news agency

Angola's public prosecutors named former first daughter Isabel dos Santos as a formal suspect on Wednesday over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds during her time as chairwoman of state oil company Sonangol, Portuguese news agency Lusa said.
