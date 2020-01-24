Angola's beleaguered Isabel dos Santos to offload stake in Portugal's Efacec

Portugal's engineering firm Efacec Power Solutions said on Friday Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who owns a controlling stake, had decided to withdraw from the company's shareholding structure.
