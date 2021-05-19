Angolan crude oil exports to drop in July - programme

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Angola will export 33 crude oil cargoes in July, including one cargo of Plutonio deferred from June, down from 37 cargoes initially scheduled in June, according to a preliminary loading programme and a trading source.

