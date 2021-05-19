World Markets

Angolan crude oil exports to drop in July - programme

Julia Payne Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN EISENHAMMER

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Angola will export 33 crude oil cargoes in July, including one cargo of Plutonio deferred from June, down from 37 cargoes initially scheduled in June, according to a preliminary loading programme and a trading source.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Louise Heavens)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

