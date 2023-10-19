News & Insights

Angola to maintain crude production of 1.1 million bpd into 2024

October 19, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Wendell Roelf for Reuters ->

CAPE TOWN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Angola expects to maintain its current crude oil production of 1.1 million barrels a day (bpd) into next year, a senior executive at the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) said on Thursday.

Belarmino Chitangueleca, executive director at ANPG, told Reuters in an interview that Angola would announce the winning bidders for the latest 2023 onshore licensing round by March.

He also said the country could set up a second LNG unit to export additional gas, but did not give a time frame for that.

