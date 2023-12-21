News & Insights

Angola says it is leaving OPEC -ANGOP news agency

December 21, 2023 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Miguel Gomes for Reuters ->

LUANDA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Angola has announced it is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), local news agency ANGOP reported on Thursday, citing the oil minister.

Last month the wider OPEC+ oil producer group lowered Angola's oil output target to 1.11 million barrels per day (bpd).

The office of Angola's oil minister in response said it sent a note of protest to OPEC over the decision.

Angola's OPEC Governor Estevao Pedro was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at the time that the country was unhappy with its 2024 target and did not plan to stick to it.

