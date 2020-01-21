US Markets

Angola says has reached out to other countries in corruption crackdown

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Angola has reached out to a number of countries for help in recouping funds lost to corruption in the past, the country's minister of state for economic coordination, Manuel Jose Nunes Junior, said on Tuesday.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular