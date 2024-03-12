News & Insights

World Markets

Angola president to visit China on March 14-17, Chinese foreign ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 12, 2024 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by Judy Hua, Liz Lee, Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

Updates with details from foreign ministry briefing

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - Angola's President Joao Lourenco will visit China from March 14 to 17, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry in a regular news conference said China's President Xi will hold talks with Lourenco and there will be a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

Lourenco will also visit Shandong province during his visit.

(Reporting by Judy Hua, Liz Lee and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonia Cheema)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.