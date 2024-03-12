Angola president to visit China on March 14-17, Chinese foreign ministry says

Updates with details from foreign ministry briefing

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - Angola's President Joao Lourenco will visit China from March 14 to 17, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry in a regular news conference said China's President Xi will hold talks with Lourenco and there will be a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

Lourenco will also visit Shandong province during his visit.

