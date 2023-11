Angola plans to load as many oil cargoes in Jan as Dec -source

Adds detail on average exports

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Angola plans to load 37 crude oil cargoes in January, a trade source said on Friday, citing a preliminary programme.

The number of planned loadings remains steady compared with December's programme.

Average exports of all Angolan grades combined is 1.145 million barrels per day in January, according to Reuters calculations.

