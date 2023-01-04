Angola oil firm Sonangol sees IPO by 2027, to seek listing abroad

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Angola's state oil giant Sonangol plans an initial public offering of up to 30% of its capital on the country's BODIVA bourse by 2027, and then a listing of its shares on an international stock exchange, its chief executive told Reuters.

Under President Joao Lourenco, the southern African OPEC member is undergoing ambitious reforms to overhaul the state-dominated economy, and wants to privatise dozens of assets including Sonangol, whose IPO was initially scheduled for before 2022.

In a rare interview, CEO Sebastiao Gaspar Martins said "the company's diagnosis has been concluded and the necessary roadmap for the process of listing the company on the stock exchange, up to a total of 30%, has been defined."

"Sonangol's IPO should take place as soon as the conditions to do so are created...Due to the necessary prior tasks, we anticipate that, by 2027, this process can be completed."

He said Sonangol's declared share capital of $12 billion only reflected the amount invested by the state over the years, and not the projected future valuation, which the company has been assessing.

BANKS SHOW STRONG INTEREST

Sonangol was in contact with several investment banks and financial institutions in key international capital markets, which showed "a strong interest" in supporting its listing process, the CEO said.

The planned issuance of $150 million of bonds on BODIVA that Sonangol is launching "will also serve as a test for the requirement to prepare a prospectus, although with less stringent requirements" than an IPO, he added.

Sonangol, which releases its 2022 results in February, is expected to have maintained an "improvement trend" after its net profit surged 152% to $2.1 billion in 2021 - its best result in eight years.

He expected "a good net result, less influenced by reversals of impairments."

Fitch Solutions forecasts Angola's oil output will drop 20% by 2031 as several key oil fields reach the end of their productive life amid a lack of investment in new ones, but the CEO expects the decline to be less pronounced, thanks to measures in several concession areas and longer-term investment.

Foreign oil majors are expected to continue operating in Angola after some of them extended their concessions or even consolidated their position, as in the case of Azule, a joint venture of Britain's BP BP.L and Italy's ENI ENI.MI, he said.

He expected world oil prices to fluctuate in a $60-$85 range in the coming months.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip and Bernadette Baum)

