World Markets

Angola, Nigeria dollar bonds plumb record lows as oil shock hits producers

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Sovereign dollar-denominated bonds issued by African oil exporters tumbled to record lows on Thursday, with longer-dated Angolan and Nigerian bonds losing around 10 cents after oil prices took another hammering from a U.S. travel ban.

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar-denominated bonds issued by African oil exporters tumbled to record lows on Thursday, with longer-dated Angolan and Nigerian bonds losing around 10 cents after oil prices took another hammering from a U.S. travel ban.

Angola's 2048 issue XS1819680528=TE dropped 10.95 cents in the dollar to 61.25 cents, having nearly halved in price from their mid-February peak when they traded at nearly 112 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Bonds issued by Africa's top oil exporter Nigeria maturing in 2049 XS1910828182=TE tumbled 8.6 cents to 76.6 cents, a sharp decline from the 117 cents in February.

Fellow crude producer Gabon also felt the pressure, with its 2024 dollar bonds XS1003557870=TE slipping nearly 8 cents to 81.05 cents.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

11 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular