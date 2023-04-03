Angola, Nigeria dollar bonds jump after surprise OPEC production cut

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - International bonds issued by oil exporters Angola and Nigeria jumped on Monday after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production. O/R

Angola's dollar-denominated 2048 bond added 1.6 cents to trade at just under 80 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. XS1819680528=TE

Nigeria's 2025 issue gained 1.25 cents to 91.75, MarketAxess data showed. 65412JAJ2=1M

Brent crude was trading more than 5% higher by 850 GMT at $84.36 after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia announced further production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Libby George)

