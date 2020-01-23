Angola may seek international arrest warrant for Isabel dos Santos -reports

Angola could issue an international arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos if she fails to cooperate with a fraud investigation in which she has been named as a suspect, its chief prosecutor was quoted as saying.
