Angola LNG offers cargo for Aug-Sept loading -sources

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN EISENHAMMER

Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has offered a cargo for loading between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 from the Soyo plant, three industry sources said on Friday.

SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has offered a cargo for loading between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 from the Soyo plant, three industry sources said on Friday.

The cargo is offered free on board (FOB), with a bid deadline of June 2.

