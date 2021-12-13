World Markets

Angola issues tender to sell LNG for Jan delivery -sources

Jessica Jaganathan Reuters
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has launched a tender to sell LNG for delivery over Jan. 14-16 to as far as the Atlantic Basin, two industry sources said on Monday.

The tender is offered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, and closes on Dec. 15, the source added.

