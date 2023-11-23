Angola focused on raising oil output, is happy in OPEC+ -official

Adds quote

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - African oil producer Angola is focused on raising oil output and is happy as a member of the OPEC+ producer group, an official told Reuters on Thursday, as the country is locked in talks with the group about its production quotas for next year.

"We are happy, we are waiting for the meeting," Angolan OPEC governor Estevao Pedro told Reuters. "We are fighting to increase our production," he said, adding that investment was being made to make that happen.

OPEC+ meets on Nov. 30, having delayed the gathering from Nov. 26.

(Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter )

