Angola extends Soyo refinery project bidding until Jan 31

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Angola will extend the deadline for international firms to bid on its Soyo oil refinery project to Jan. 31 as it has not yet received a suitable offer, state news agency ANGOP reported.

"The alteration of the tender date aims to ensure a better quality of bid," the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum (MIREMPET) said without elaborating.

The oil-rich country has for years sought to boost its refining capacity to ease fuel and power shortages. Local media reported another electricity blackout in the capital Luanda this week.

Bidding opened in October for construction of the planned 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Soyo refinery in the country's north and was due to close next week.

Angola aims to expand its sole oil refinery in Luanda and build three new ones - Cabinda, Lobito and Soyo - with a combined capacity of 360,000 bpd.

The international tender seeks financing to build the plant on a build-operate-transfer basis.

State oil company Sonangol terminated a contract with Hong Kong-based United Shine last week to build the Cabinda refinery, citing delays in planning proposals by the consortium.

Resources and petroleum minister Diamantino Azevedo said on Monday that the $500 million refinery was still on track to be completed by the end of 2023.

The second biggest oil exporter in Africa, Angola produces around 1.5 million barrels of crude per day and is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). However, it imports 80% of its refined products.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)

