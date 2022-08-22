Angola Eurobonds fall amid rising tensions before election

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Angola's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell on Monday, as tensions in the southern African country rose before elections on Wednesday that are set to be the closest since multiparty votes were introduced in 1992.

The country's Eurobonds dropped as much as 3.7 cents in the dollar with the 2032 maturity US035198AF76=TE suffering the biggest falls and trading just below 80 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

While the ruling MPLA party is expected to win, the opposition UNITA's popularity has been growing. Its presidential candidate Adalberto Costa Junior told Reuters on Sunday it would challenge the election through legal means if the process was not democratic.

