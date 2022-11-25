Angola central bank maintains benchmark rate at 19.5%

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank maintained its main interest rate AOINTR=ECI at 19.5% after cutting it by 50 basis points the previous month, its governor said on Friday.

It also left unchanged the rate of the permanent facility that provides liquidity to the interbank money market at 21%, as well as the rate of the facility that absorbs excess liquidity, at 15%.

The southern African country's inflation rate AOCPIY=ECI eased further in October to 16.68% year-on-year, from 18.16% in September and 27.66% at the start of the year.

The steady decline in inflation this year led the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to cut its main rate on Sept. 26 from 20%, where it had remained since July 2021.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.