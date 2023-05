LUANDA, May 19 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its main interest rate AOINTR=ECI unchanged at 17% in a decision announced on Friday.

(Reporting by Miguel Gomes and Bhargav Acharya; writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by Jason Neely)

