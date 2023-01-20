Angola central bank cuts main interest rate to 18.0%

Adds details

LUANDA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank cut its main interest rate AOINTR=ECI from 19.5% to 18.0% in a decision announced on Friday.

The Southern African country's inflation rate AOCPIY=ECI eased further in December to 13.86% year on year from 15.24% in November.

The Bank of Angola last cut its main rate on Sept. 26 from 20.00%, where it had remained since July 2021.

(Reporting by Miguel Gomes; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

