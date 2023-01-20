World Markets

Angola central bank cuts main interest rate to 18.0%

Credit: REUTERS/Ed Cropley

January 20, 2023 — 11:16 am EST

Written by Miguel Gomes for Reuters ->

Adds details

LUANDA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank cut its main interest rate AOINTR=ECI from 19.5% to 18.0% in a decision announced on Friday.

The Southern African country's inflation rate AOCPIY=ECI eased further in December to 13.86% year on year from 15.24% in November.

The Bank of Angola last cut its main rate on Sept. 26 from 20.00%, where it had remained since July 2021.

(Reporting by Miguel Gomes; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.