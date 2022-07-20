Angola awards Lobito rail corridor project to Trafigura consortium

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Angola's ministry of transport awarded a tender to a Trafigura consortium to operate and manage the rail infrastructure of the Lobito corridor to transports minerals, liquids and gas from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The corridor links Congo with Angola's eastern seaport of Lobito and will expand and speedup Congo's exports that have suffered extreme congestion over the last year.

Currently, DRC exports copper, cobalt and other metals via Tanzania or South Africa, which takes several weeks owing to road congestion and custom delays. Copper is key to the energy transition and Congo is Africa's biggest copper producer.

Congo also plans to expand its main border post with Zambia, to ease truck queues of up to 60 km (40 miles)that copper miners have faced this year due to increased production and inadequate infrastructure.

Geneva-based commodities trader Trafigura and global construction firm Mota-Engil Engenharia e Construcao Africa hold 49.5% stakes in the project while rail operator Vecturis are part of the consortium holds 1%.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

