$ANGO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANGO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,557,098 of trading volume.

$ANGO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ANGO:

$ANGO insiders have traded $ANGO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C CLEMMER (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $120,600

WARREN JR NIGHAN (SVP Quality and Regulatory) has made 2 purchases buying 868 shares for an estimated $5,285 and 1 sale selling 4,060 shares for an estimated $49,978 .

$ANGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ANGO stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANGO Government Contracts

We have seen $212,468 of award payments to $ANGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ANGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

