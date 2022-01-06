ANGO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of AngioDynamics Inc (Symbol: ANGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.16, changing hands as low as $24.07 per share. AngioDynamics Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANGO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.50 per share, with $32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.